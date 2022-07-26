Advanced Ceramics Market to Worth USD 1, 80,463.4 Million by 2028 - At 10.2% CAGR
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 1, 80,463.4 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period 2021-2028 | Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Demand from Medical Sector
Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced ceramics market is set to gain momentum from the high demand from the field of electroceramics. It provides greater wear resistance, compressive strength, and resistance to high pressures and temperatures. Electroceramics are extensively used in complex ferroelectrics and simple insulating materials. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Advanced Ceramics Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the advanced ceramics market size was USD 82,972.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1, 80,463.4 million by 2028, exhibiting a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
A list of prominent manufacturers of advanced ceramics operating in the global market:
International Syalons (UK)
KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)
S&S Advance Ceramics (India)
Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (U.S.)
Nishimura Advanced Ceramics (Japan)
CeramTec GmbH (Germany)
CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)
Saint-Gobain (U.S.)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
Technocera (India)
Other Key Players
Report Coverage-
The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies in the advanced ceramics industry. At the same time, it offers accurate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of reputed companies.
Segments-
Medical Segment Held 18.0% Share in 2020 Backed by Usage in Making Implants
Based on the material
Alumina
Zirconia
Titanate
silicon carbide
silicon nitride
By the end-use
electrical & electronics
transportation
medical
chemical
Amongst these, the medical segment earned 18.0% in terms of the advanced ceramics market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of the product to develop artificial bones, biodegradable splints, and plant materials. The transportation segment generated 21.2% share in 2020 in China.
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2020
USD 82,972.9 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 1, 80,463.4 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 10.2% 2021-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2017 - 2019
Forecast Years
2021- 2028
Segments Covered
By Material, By End-use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
International Syalons (UK), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), S&S Advance Ceramics (India), Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (U.S.), Nishimura Advanced Ceramics (Japan), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Technocera (India)
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Drivers & Restraints-
Increasing Usage in Battery Components to Augment Growth
The high demand for advanced ceramics from the medical and automotive industries is set to contribute to growth. The product has excellent electrical and thermal properties and hence, is extensively used in battery components in the automotive industry. However, the high prices of the product compared to alloy and metal is expected to obstruct the advanced ceramics market growth in the near future.
Regional Insights-
Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Demand from Medical Sector
Regionally, Asia Pacific procured USD 30,783.0 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing research & development activities by major companies to introduce technologically advanced products. Also, high demand from the medical sector would aid regional growth. North America, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position in the forecast period. The surging production of electronics is set to accelerate growth.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions
The global market contains a few leading companies that are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Below is one of the significant industry developments:
May 2019: Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH acquired Friatec GmbH’s advanced ceramics business operations. It would enable the company to meet the high demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery. Also, it will be able to strengthen its capabilities for developing prototypes and delivering them on time.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.
Latest Technological Advancement
Insights on Regulatory Scenario
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Ceramics Market
Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to COVID-19
Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact
Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Material (Value and Volume)
Alumina
Zirconia
Titanate
Silicon Carbide
Silicon Nitride
Others
By End-Use (Value and Volume)
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Medical
Chemical
Others
