Advanced Ceramics Market to Worth USD 1, 80,463.4 Million by 2028 - At 10.2% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 1, 80,463.4 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 10.2% during forecast period 2021-2028 | Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Demand from Medical Sector

Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced ceramics market is set to gain momentum from the high demand from the field of electroceramics. It provides greater wear resistance, compressive strength, and resistance to high pressures and temperatures. Electroceramics are extensively used in complex ferroelectrics and simple insulating materials. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, Advanced Ceramics Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the advanced ceramics market size was USD 82,972.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1, 80,463.4 million by 2028, exhibiting a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

A list of prominent manufacturers of advanced ceramics operating in the global market:

  • International Syalons (UK)

  • KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

  • S&S Advance Ceramics (India)

  • Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (U.S.)

  • Nishimura Advanced Ceramics (Japan)

  • CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

  • CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)

  • Saint-Gobain (U.S.)

  • Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

  • Technocera (India)

  • Other Key Players

Report Coverage-

The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies in the advanced ceramics industry. At the same time, it offers accurate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of reputed companies.

Segments-

Medical Segment Held 18.0% Share in 2020 Backed by Usage in Making Implants

Based on the material

  • Alumina

  • Zirconia

  • Titanate

  • silicon carbide

  • silicon nitride

By the end-use

  • electrical & electronics

  • transportation

  • medical

  • chemical

Amongst these, the medical segment earned 18.0% in terms of the advanced ceramics market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of the product to develop artificial bones, biodegradable splints, and plant materials. The transportation segment generated 21.2% share in 2020 in China.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 82,972.9 Million

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 1, 80,463.4 million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 10.2% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2017 - 2019

Forecast Years

2021- 2028

Segments Covered

By Material, By End-use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

International Syalons (UK), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), S&S Advance Ceramics (India), Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (U.S.), Nishimura Advanced Ceramics (Japan), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Technocera (India)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Battery Components to Augment Growth

The high demand for advanced ceramics from the medical and automotive industries is set to contribute to growth. The product has excellent electrical and thermal properties and hence, is extensively used in battery components in the automotive industry. However, the high prices of the product compared to alloy and metal is expected to obstruct the advanced ceramics market growth in the near future.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Demand from Medical Sector

Regionally, Asia Pacific procured USD 30,783.0 million in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing research & development activities by major companies to introduce technologically advanced products. Also, high demand from the medical sector would aid regional growth. North America, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position in the forecast period. The surging production of electronics is set to accelerate growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market contains a few leading companies that are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Below is one of the significant industry developments:

  • May 2019: Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH acquired Friatec GmbH’s advanced ceramics business operations. It would enable the company to meet the high demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery. Also, it will be able to strengthen its capabilities for developing prototypes and delivering them on time.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Ceramics Market

    • Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to COVID-19

    • Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

    • Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Advanced Ceramics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Material (Value and Volume)

        • Alumina

        • Zirconia

        • Titanate

        • Silicon Carbide

        • Silicon Nitride

        • Others

      • By End-Use (Value and Volume)

        • Electrical & Electronics

        • Transportation

        • Medical

        • Chemical

        • Others

