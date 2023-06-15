Advanced Braking Technology Limited's (ASX:ABV) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Advanced Braking Technology (ASX:ABV) has had a rough week with its share price down 10%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Advanced Braking Technology's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Braking Technology is:

21% = AU$1.3m ÷ AU$6.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.21 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Advanced Braking Technology's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, Advanced Braking Technology seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Advanced Braking Technology's exceptional 67% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Advanced Braking Technology's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Advanced Braking Technology is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Advanced Braking Technology Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Advanced Braking Technology doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Advanced Braking Technology's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Advanced Braking Technology by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

