Advancecon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ADVCON) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

It's not a stretch to say that Advancecon Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ADVCON) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Advancecon Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for Advancecon Holdings Berhad has been in line with the industry. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Advancecon Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 38%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 45% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to slump, contracting by 20% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 35%.

With this information, we find it concerning that Advancecon Holdings Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Advancecon Holdings Berhad's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

While Advancecon Holdings Berhad's P/S isn't anything out of the ordinary for companies in the industry, we didn't expect it given forecasts of revenue decline. When we see a gloomy outlook like this, our immediate thoughts are that the share price is at risk of declining, negatively impacting P/S. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

