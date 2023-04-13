Advance to Victory Lane: Will Chase Elliott win in his return?

Staff Report
·3 min read

The simple answer as to whether Chase Elliott can win in his return from an injury is yes. Racing Insights projects Elliott to be celebrating in Victory Lane on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway after the NASCAR Cup Series’ NOCO 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | See weekend schedule

The reasons behind such a bold prediction are history, organization and team.

History: Elliott won the fall race here in 2020 and is the active leader with six stage wins at the 0.526-mile track. He also is the owner of back-to-back top-10 finishes last year at Martinsville in the Next Gen car’s first season.

Organization: Hendrick’s 27 wins at Martinsville are the most ever for a team at a track, and that total includes William Byron’s win here last spring. The organization knows what works at the “Paperclip,” and this goes for all its teams, not just the No. 9.

Team: The No. 9 team was strong on its last paved short track despite being without Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson, who will be back this weekend after a four-race suspension. Josh Berry’s second-place finish at Richmond Raceway earned him some attention from Jeff Gordon, among others.

So yes, what a story it would be if Elliott were to win in his first race back, but just don’t be too surprised if it does indeed happen.

OTHERS TO WATCH

KYLE LARSON: He finished in the top five in the last three paved short-track races, his longest streak of top fives on short tracks ever.

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin is the active leader at Martinsville with five wins, 23 top-10 finishes and 2,190 laps led.

WILLIAM BYRON: He has four straight finishes of seventh place or better at Martinsville, including his win here last April.

RYAN BLANEY: He has six top-five finishes in the last eight races at Martinsville, and he finished fourth and third here last season.

JOEY LOGANO: He has 11 top-10 finishes in the last 13 races at Martinsville, including his only win at the “Paperclip” in October 2018.

ROSS CHASTAIN: He finished in the top five in both Martinsville races in 2022, including when he pulled off the infamous “Hail Melon” in the fall race, a move that is now outlawed by NASCAR.

Projections as of Thursday, April 13.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE NOCO 400

Finish

Car No.

Driver

1

9

Chase Elliott

2

5

Kyle Larson

3

11

Denny Hamlin

4

24

William Byron

5

4

Kevin Harvick

6

12

Ryan Blaney

7

22

Joey Logano

8

20

Christopher Bell

9

8

Kyle Busch

10

19

Martin Truex Jr.

11

1

Ross Chastain

12

48

Alex Bowman

13

6

Brad Keselowski

14

14

Chase Briscoe

15

10

Aric Almirola

16

43

Erik Jones

17

17

Chris Buescher

18

45

Tyler Reddick

19

3

Austin Dillon

20

23

Bubba Wallace

21

54

Ty Gibbs

22

2

Austin Cindric

23

99

Daniel Suarez

24

38

Todd Gilliland

25

34

Michael McDowell

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27

7

Corey LaJoie

28

21

Harrison Burton

29

16

A.J. Allmendinger

30

41

Ryan Preece

31

42

Noah Gragson

32

31

Justin Haley

33

77

Ty Dillon

34

15

J.J. Yeley

35

78

Anthony Alfredo

36

51

Zane Smith