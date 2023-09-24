Advance polls open in Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon

This Jean-Talon byelection will be the fourth one in the riding since 2008. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Advance polls are open today and tomorrow for the provincial byelection in the Jean-Talon riding.

The Oct. 2 byelection was called after the CAQ MNA for the riding, Joëlle Boutin, resigned, less than a year after being elected.

The Jean-Talon byelection is expected to cost $585,000. It will be the fourth one in the riding since 2008.

Voting stations are open as of 9:30 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. They will reopen tomorrow.

Residents of the riding should have received information by mail on their designated polling stations. Details on where to vote are also available on the Elections Quebec website.