This adults-only Miami Beach hotel has a new Spanish restaurant — and a private bar

There’s a new restaurant at the National Hotel.

The South Beach Art Deco hotel, which was built in 1939 and recently rebranded as an adults-only hotel, has opened Marea 1939, a Spanish concept from executive chef Sergio Chamizo. The restaurant features an outdoor terrace overlooking the famous pool as well as indoor seating.

Chamizo, who grew up in coastal Spain, learned to love cooking by watching his mother and grandmother and attended culinary school in Madrid. Most recently, he was the owner and executive chef at Alma in Coconut Grove.

Those early influences will be found all over the menu, in such items as honey-spiced duck breast and black paella with seared scallops and shrimp. Many plates will be shareable, like patatas bravas (spicy potatoes), Cantabrian anchovies and Spanish octopus.

The arrival of Marea 1939 also comes with a rebranding of the hotel’s bars. Bar 1939 overlooks the Art Deco lobby, serving handmade cocktails and light bites. The Playa Bar, located next to the infinity pool, will also serve craft cocktails as well as seasonal dishes.

The pool at the rebranded National Hotel in South Beach.

And if you want to get really fancy, reserve the private cocktail lounge for specialty martinis, champagne, whiskies and brandies.

“The National Hotel has always been an iconic property on Collins Avenue,” said the hotel’s management company in a release. “Miami offers a melting pot of cultures and experiences, and we knew Chef Sergio and his team would be able to embrace and showcase that.”

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and dinner.

Marea 1939

Where: National Hotel Miami Beach, 1677 Collins Ave.

Hours: 7-11 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. daily

