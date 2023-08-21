Adults Are Binge Drinking and Using Marijuana More Than Ever, New Study Finds

People ages 35-50 reported record levels of binge drinking and marijuana use in 2022

Middle-aged adults are binge drinking and using marijuana more than ever.

Both binge drinking and marijuana use among adults ages 35 to 50 are at historic highs, according to a Monitoring the Future panel study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, and conducted by scientists at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, Ann Arbor.

“Substance use is not limited to teens and young adults, and these data help us understand how people use drugs across the lifespan,” says NIDA Director Nora Volkow, M.D.

“Understanding these trends is a first step, and it is crucial that research continues to illuminate how substance use and related health impacts may change over time," she adds. "We want to ensure that people from the earliest to the latest stages in adulthood are equipped with up-to-date knowledge to help inform decisions related to substance use."

Researchers found that 29% of adults reported binge drinking in 2022, up from from 26% in 2021 and 25% in 2017.



Similarly, marijuana use among middle aged adults jumped to 28% in 2022, compared with 25% in 2021 and 17% in 2017.

“The value of surveys such as MTF is to show us how drug use trends evolve over decades and across development – from adolescence through adulthood,” says Megan Patrick, Ph.D., a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the MTF panel study.

“Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors. It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond,” she adds.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



