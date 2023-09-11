Adult, child killed Saturday after another driver sped through stop sign: KC police

An adult and a child were killed early Saturday when another driver ran a stop sign and crashed into them, Kansas City police said.

A crash was reported at about 4:12 a.m. near East 17th Street and Bennington Avenue, according to an initial report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a black Mazda CX-5 was headed southbound on Bennington Avenue “at a very high rate of speed,” according to the initial police report. As the driver came up to the intersection of East 17th Street, they ran the stop sign and crashed into a black Toyota Camry that was heading eastbound on East 17th Street.

The driver of the Toyota and a child under the age of 18 who was in the back seat died at the scene, police said. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Mazda was initially hospitalized with critical injuries, but later was said to be in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating the surviving driver in the crash, including for suspected impairment.

These are the 62nd and 63rd victims of fatal crashes this year in Kansas City, according to police data. By this time in 2022, 62 people had been killed in crashes in Kansas City.