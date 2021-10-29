Adstra Launches Whitepaper, “Gaining Control of Your Customer Dialogue”

New Guide From Adstra Provides Roadmap For Comprehensive Identity Strategy Planning

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , the first interoperable Data Bureau designed to help marketers align data with business outcomes, announced the launch of its latest whitepaper, Gaining Control of Your Customer Dialogue . Identity strategies require thoughtful planning for the long term, and this whitepaper breaks down the important questions to ask at each stage of the planning process. The whitepaper covers topics such as identity management, data sharing, clean rooms, and privacy compliance.



Marketers are faced with the fragmentation of consumers' attention across multiple media channels. No single media has the scale of engagement to make many traditional marketing approaches work on their own. On top of this, consumer privacy concerns are driving a new wave of regulation that seeks to govern every interaction with a brand. Marketers are realizing their need to improve the level of control in recognizing their customers and the data signals they can use to determine the ideal level of messaging with their customers.

“Most marketers have woken up to the urgent question of identity, and they want to do something about it,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “Solving for identity is complex and requires a comprehensive approach; it’s hard to know where to start and it’s easy to get lost.”

This whitepaper explores the ways brands are managing the flow of customer identity and data going forward and provides a roadmap to multiple solutions, in one of the primary answers many brands are considering: in-housing their ID graph entirely.

“Adstra has a point of view on these issues - but this paper focuses on helping marketers ask the right questions,” said Erwin.

To read “Gaining Control of Your Customer Dialogue”, click here .

ABOUT ADSTRA

Adstra is the new model for the data-driven enterprise. Adstra comprises a comprehensive suite of transparent identity and data solutions that are portable, futureproofed, and offered via a subscription-based model that liberates brands to realize the maximum value from their data. As the first Data Bureau, Adstra enables the flexibility to activate identity management and data capabilities within your existing technology environments. No other data provider bridges the gaps between PII and anonymized data with the same speed, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and frictionless portability across all media. To learn more, visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Adstra

ben@broadsheetcomms.com



