Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Reveals the Extent of Modern Tech's Impact on Marketing

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Even before mobile devices and social media became part of daily lives, marketing has been a complex process requiring thorough research and countless hours of work prior to the launch of a campaign. The rapid progress of technology has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One company with such expertise is Go Ads, founded by Nick Kohlschreiber who is a staunch advocate of marrying marketing and technology. As Kohlschreiber notes, it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.

Seeking to answer the question of how exactly technology had changed the marketing landscape, Fortune organized a breakfast roundtable a few years ago, bringing together trade executives for its Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado. In a lively discussion characterized by varied opinions, the participants pinpointed four radical changes that technology had brought about in the marketing domain. The roundtable participants spent much time on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Given the deluge of data companies have to deal with, an understanding of AI has become essential, with Lucas ranking AI as the second-biggest challenge after complexity. Last but not least, the social media explosion has changed the role of marketing chiefs. Their job now extends beyond driving sales to encompass the creation of brand enthusiasts, as explained by Ragy Thomas, CEO of Sprinklr. Modern-day industry executives have to push for digital transformation so that their company can harness the power of technology to inspire and engage, according to Thomas.

The advent of technology into the marketing space has opened up incredible opportunities for companies such as Go Ads, Nick Kohlschreiber notes. It specializes in advertising and technology solutions that help its clients boost customer acquisition. Go Ads quickly realized that social media was pushing the industry into a new direction and focused on developing solutions that allow advertisers to enhance their web presence, drive high-quality traffic, and promote engagement. In 2015, the firm released the beta version of its Hashtag Ads platform, which was built on the novel idea of bringing together advertisers and social media influencers to deliver impactful campaigns.

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nick Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

