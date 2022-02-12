Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Discusses 5G and its Impact on Marketing

·3 min read

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / Over the past decade, the rapid development and implementation of mobile devices have led to a steady increase in network connection speeds. Nick Kohlschreiber, the founder of Go Ads, a renowned marketing firm based in California, discusses the profound impact that 5G speeds will have on telecommunications at large by encouraging innovations in digital content, mass adoption of live-streaming, and a renewed emphasis on downloading. This significant improvement in data transfer rates will change the capabilities and habits of mobile device users for the better on a variety of levels.

The initial transition from 3G to 4G speeds opened up a world of possibilities for smartphone and tablet users, allowing them to stream video, music, and games almost instantaneously - a feat that was once attainable only when a device was connected to wifi. Nick Kohlschreiber points out that while 4G cracked open the door to widespread mobile media streaming, 5G technology entirely removes any obstacles. Forbes contributor Nelson Granados highlights the drastic differences between the two. "Download speeds are bound to increase at least tenfold compared to 4G, and for true 5G standards, it could be up to 100-fold," Granados writes. "So, if an HD movie takes six minutes to download in a 4G network, with 5G, it could take a handful of seconds."

The vast improvements in data speeds will result in new developments with regard to premium digital content, ushering in an era of virtual reality sports channels, immersive 4K and 8K video quality delivered without any buffering, and full HD streaming with low latency that eliminates delays - a feature that is ideal for sports and other live events. Nick Kohlschreiber and Go Ads team note that the effects are certain to be seen within the website design realm as well, which encompasses every popular social media platform. The increase in data efficiency will also ensure a more distinct advantage for progressive marketing companies such as Go Ads - it relies on a proprietary technology platform that deploys and automates social media for many Fortune 500 entities, all of which will undoubtedly alter their digital advertising approaches in light of the new speeds.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nick Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

goads - Sales Leads & Internet Marketing Experts: https://goads.com

Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, On Building Effective Marketing Strategies: https://www.yahoo.com/now/ads-founder-nick-kohlschreiber-building-134000907.html

Nicholas Kohlschreiber - Media Expert Discusses Adboom and Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence: https://www.yahoo.com/news/nicholas-kohlschreiber-media-expert-discusses-190000164.html

Contact Information

Go Ads
Nicholas Kohlschreiber
Nick@goads.com
949-880-0000
www.goads.com

SOURCE: GoAds.com



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688520/Go-Ads-Founder-Nick-Kohlschreiber-Discusses-5G-and-its-Impact-on-Marketing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • USA seizes control of Group A with win over Canada in men's hockey

    Hockey Canada's unblemished run in Beijing is over.

  • Young Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola says recovery from knee surgery is going well

    Young Toronto FC striker Ayo Akinola says he is "not too far" from returning to action from surgery last August to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injured on international duty with Canada. "I'm doing everything the trainers and medical staff ask me to do," said Akinola. "I don't try to overstep or do anything or go above my boundaries. I just do what I need to do each day. And just go on to the next day. "But overall it's been pretty good." Akinola is currently with the team in Texas as it

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Nathan Chen demonstrates new era of music in figure skating

    BEIJING (AP) — First there was the explosive hip-hop beat drop, then a bold rap verse proclaiming, “The greatest of all time!” It couldn't have described Nathan Chen any better. On the barren sheet of ice, matching the fierceness of that energy at the Beijing Olympics, was the typically reserved U.S. figure skater, wrapping up a near-perfect, gold-winning free skate to cap his historic run at the Winter Games. As he flaunted through the last minute of his Thursday program at Capital Indoor Stadi

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. “I am an optimist and I believ

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Olympic couple hopes to give speedskating a boost in Britain

    BEIJING (AP) — Ellia Smeding and Cornelius Kersten are realistic about their medal chances at the Olympic speedskating oval. Frankly, that's not on their radar. The British duo — who are partners on the ice and in life, not to mention their burgeoning coffee business — actually have bigger beans to roast in Beijing. They want to raise the popularity of the sport they love so much in a country that barely knows it exists. Smeding and Kersten have already made a bit of history for Britain just by

  • Norway's Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu amassed an army of cynics when she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games. Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Peng Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media. “If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.” Gu did just that, earning the first of

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad