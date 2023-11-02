Adrienne Bailon FaceTimes with North West's “Cheetah Girl” Squad on Halloween, Shows Off Son's Boxer Costume

Bailon welcomed son Ever James in August 2022 with husband Israel Houghton

Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton/Instagram Adrienne Bailon FaceTiming with North West and friends (L), Adrienne Bailon's son (R)

Adrienne Bailon enjoyed an unforgettable Halloween with her baby boy.

The actress and daytime personality, 40, dressed up her son, 14-month-old Ever James, as a prize fighter, wearing a boxing robe and trunks in the colors of the Puerto Rican flag.

“'SWEET BABY JAMES' 🥊🇵🇷," she captioned the set of shots, shared on Instagram Wednesday, a joint post with husband Israel Houghton.

Bailon also took the time on Halloween for a very special FaceTime call — with ex Rob Kardashian's nieces, North West and Penelope Disick, who dressed as The Cheetah Girls along with some friends.

Bailon could be seen blowing a kiss to the dressed-up group of tweens, captioning a moment from the call shared on her Instagram Story, "love these girls. the best!"

In a 2018 Instagram story, the SKIMS co-founder, 43, watched Cheetah Girls with a then 5-year-old North.

“North’s new obsession! #CheetahGirls,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story of the movie. “Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!”

The message left Bailon in stitches.

“Just woke up to this! LOL,” she wrote in a post shared to her own Instagram story, commenting on the videos Kardashian posted. “This hairstyle and this outfit. HYSTERICAL.”

“CHEETAHLICIOUS,” she added, quoting one of the movie’s iconic taglines.



