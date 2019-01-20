Adrien Broner post-fight press conference: American threatens to 'f*** up' journalist after defeat to Manny Pacquiao

Adrien Broner threatened to “f*** up” an American journalist after having his belief that he beat Manny Pacquiao questioned.

The American welterweight lost a wide decision to the Filipino, landing 50 punches in the entire fight and displaying a conservative approach throughout.

And after landing one punch in the 12th round, ESPN’s Dan Rafael questioned whether Broner truly believed he won the fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Hell yes, I won the fight,” Broner said. “When you believe you want cheese on that burger, you know what you’re looking for?

“Hell yes, I thought I won, yes, we got a love-hate relationship, I’ve got the mic, I’ll f*** you up. I really did believe I won the fight.”

Broner also insulted Showtime presenter Jim Gray, barking at him to come and interview him in order to make further excuses for the defeat.

“Bring your mother f****** ass over here, I got a lot to say,” the boxer said.

“They trying to get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd but it’s cool, I ain’t worried about it I’m still that n***** man. I’m on top Cincinnati stand up, westside. Two-five."





Gray then informed Broner of his recent record, which includes losses to Pacquiao, Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia and a draw with Jessie Vargas in his last seven outings.

Broner didn’t take kindly to the comment, shrugging off his mediocre record against the best in the sport and insisting he would beat the 60-year-old seven times out of seven.





Adrien Broner lost a wide decision to Manny Pacquiao (Getty Images)

“I’m 3-3-1 in my last 7 fights but I’d be 7-0 against you,” Broner added.

Pacquiao, still the WBA regular champion, looks set to face Floyd Mayweather next and not super champion Keith Thurman.



