Adrien Broner due in two courts on sex crime charges two weeks before Manny Pacquiao fight

Adrien Broner has two court dates in two different states scheduled for the exact same time. (Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Boxer Adrien Broner, who is set to fight Manny Pacquiao on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas, is due in two courts in different states on Monday to answer for a total of five sex crime charges.

According to TMZ, Broner, 29, is scheduled to appear in both Atlanta and Cleveland courts on Monday. In Atlanta he’s facing sexual battery charges, which stem from his arrest in February when Broner allegedly groped a woman at a shopping mall against her will. At the time, Broner attempted to explain the incident by saying, “She wanted to take a picture and I didn’t want to take a picture.”

In Cleveland at Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Broner is facing three charges: sexual imposition, gross sexual imposition and abduction. Broner was charged with those crimes following his June 9 arrest at a Cleveland bar. Broner allegedly approached a woman in the VIP section, put all his weight on her, and began forcibly kissing her. When she asked him to stop, he allegedly told her to “shut up and kiss” him.

Broner himself can’t be in two places at once, especially since both hearings are scheduled for the exact same time. According to News 5 Cleveland, Broner will be sending his attorney in his place in Cleveland so Broner can attend the Atlanta hearing in person.

Broner is 33-3 with 24 knockouts, and will fight Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight title in two weeks. He’s had numerous run-ins with the law over the years. He’s previously been arrested for assault, battery, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and two days before Christmas he was arrested in Florida for failing to appear in court. He was supposed to be in court a month earlier to respond to charges related to his 2017 arrest for speeding and driving without a license, registration and proof of insurance.

