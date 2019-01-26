Adrien Broner attends Lakers game despite warrant reportedly issued for his arrest, again, in Florida

Adrien Broner has had an eventful week. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At some point, Adrien Broner has to show up in court, right?

So far, the boxer seems convinced the answer to that question is “no,” and that means he is now a wanted man in Florida. Again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Less than a week after his loss by unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao, an arrest warrant was issued for the 29-year-old boxer’s arrest for failing to show up for a court date on Wednesday, per TMZ. This is the second time Broner has drawn the ire of Broward County court for not appearing over a Dec. 2017 incident in which he was arrested for speeding and driving without a license or proof of insurance.

Per TMZ’s report, Broner has been in Los Angeles while technically on the lam, a stay which apparently included attending the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.





It seems Broner is basically executing the legal strategy of hoping the dirty dishes disappear in the sink rather than washing them. We’ll see how that works for him.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 10-year-old wins science fair by proving Tom Brady is ‘a cheater’

• Warriors visit Obama after snubbing Trump

• The gloves are off for Stephen A. and Raiders’ Carr

• Ex-NFL star witnesses FBI raid on Roger Stone

