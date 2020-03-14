Report: Adrien Broner arrested for DUI in Miami Beach

Adrien Broner has reportedly been arrested for DUI. (AP Foto/Damian Dovarganes, archivo)

Boxer Adrien Broner has reportedly been arrested for a DUI in Miami Beach, according to TMZ.

Broner, 30, was reportedly pulled over by police around 8:45 p.m. Police suspected Broner was under the influence, according to TMZ, and arrested him. Broner’s mugshot can be found on the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s website, and those photos are provided to the site by the Miami-Dade County police department.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Broner reportedly received a $1,000 bond. He was, however, on an eight-hour hold, meaning Broner wasn’t eligible to be released until around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ.

It’s yet another disappointing turn for Broner, who has been involved in a number of troubling situations over the past few years. Last March, Broner went on a homophobic rant in which he said he would shoot gay people. That April, Broner pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful restraint after forcibly kissing a woman.

In December, Broner was ordered to pay that woman over $800,000. In February, Broner was arrested for trying to attend the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight and reportedly charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Broner’s last fight came in January of 2019. He lost that fight by unanimous decision.

More from Yahoo Sports: