Adrien Broner arrested after failing to appear in court a month before fight with Manny Pacquiao

Adrien Broner has failed to appear in court many times over his career. (AP Photo)

Adrien Broner was arrested in Florida after failing to appear in court, according to TMZ.

Broner — who is set to face Manny Pacquiao in January — had an outstanding warrant in Florida. The warrant was a result of an arrest from 2017, in which Broner was pulled over for speeding, but did not have a license or proof of insurance.

Broner was booked in jail briefly, but was released.

The 29-year-old Broner will take on Pacquiao in a pay-per-view boxing match Jan. 19 in Las Vegas. It’s unclear whether the arrest will impact the status of the fight.

Broner has been arrested numerous times throughout his career. Aside from failing to appear in court multiple times, Broner was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in February. The sexual battery charges were dropped in early December.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

