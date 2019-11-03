Adrien Broner and Gervonta Davis reportedly brawl before Álvarez fight, but neither side confirms

Did Adrien Broner (pictured) and Gervonta Davis brawl right outside Canelo Álvarez's locker room late Saturday night? (Getty Images)

Fights weren’t just reserved for the ring Saturday night.

Boxers Adrien Broner and Gervonta Davis reportedly fought outside Canelo Alvarez’s locker room just before Alvarez’s knockout win over Sergey Kovalev. Broner reportedly hit Davis and a member of Davis’ team, according to DAZN’s Chris Mannix.

Sources: Adrien Broner and Gervonta Davis got into a fistfight outside of Canelo’s locker room before the fight. Broner hit Davis with a huge punch, per witnesses, and then hit Davis’s pr guy with a haymaker. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 3, 2019

It’s hard to tell if this fight even happened without confirming reports, especially since the two are supposedly friends. Neither Broner nor Davis confirmed anything happened between the two, and Davis actually denied it on Twitter afterward.

Where y’all getting that I was fighting Ab 🤨 https://t.co/nnHlUeSEX3 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 3, 2019

Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza, who said he spoke with the member of Davis’ team who Broner reportedly punched, doubted the validity of Mannix’s tweet entirely.

If a professional boxer - Broner or otherwise - hit a "PR guy" with a "haymaker," then said PR guy would be in the ER. Having seen & spoken with said PR guy, that never happened.



Worry about your disaster of a telecast before trying to distract with false stories. https://t.co/IFpWVwOw1p — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) November 3, 2019

Broner (33-4-1, 24 KO) hasn’t fought since Jan. 19 when he lost to Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision and hasn’t won a boxing match since 2017. Davis (22-0, 21 KO), meanwhile, is the WBA super-featherweight world champ and is gearing up for a match on Dec. 28 with Yuriokis Gamboa for the vacant lightweight title.

Both Broner and Davis have a history of getting into trouble outside the ring.

Broner was charged with a misdemeanor battery in 2016, arrested (but later released on bail) for misdemeanor sexual battery in 2018, and has multiple arrests stemming from failure to appear in court – the most recent occurring days after his loss to Pacquiao.

Davis was charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault in 2017, but the charges were later dropped. In 2018, Davis was arrested for starting a fistfight in Washington, D.C. and tried to flee before police arrived.

