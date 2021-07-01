Adriel Delivers Game-Changing All-in-One Digital Advertising Management Platform, Expands Operations to San Francisco

Data-driven advertising platform delivers real-time advertising performance and uniquely alerts users on both desktop and mobile when ad campaign performance changes



Adriel solutions are built alongside our trusted ecosystem of partners including Facebook, Google, & Microsoft to help 5,500+ businesses effortlessly manage complex ad campaigns in a few clicks

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adriel, the all-in-one digital marketing platform built to monitor, manage and control paid advertising across multiple advertising channels, today announced the availability of new technology to help businesses get better returns from their digital marketing programs and paid advertising. Adriel’s Marketing Command Center is a single hub for marketing leaders and businesses to get a real-time, 360-degree view of ad performance across multiple platforms, locations, employees, and clients and make data-driven decisions. Adriel also announced today the company has expanded operations to the United States, in Silicon Valley.

Trusted by more than ‍5,500 businesses globally -- from large enterprises to small businesses -- to deliver higher returns on digital marketing, Adriel is an intuitive plug-and-play platform that enables users to connect to an unlimited number of advertising accounts and channels in one central dashboard. Offering unparalleled collaboration and role-based views, Adriel gives distributed teams a seamless way to share critical cross platform insights to best assess performance and take immediate action to improve or modify a campaign. Adriel maximizes workflow efficiency for users with a unique alarm system that notifies Adriel users when ads, campaigns or channels aren’t performing as expected, allowing users to quickly reallocate ad spend to higher-performing campaigns or shift priorities with just a few clicks. No more juggling multiple spreadsheets, platforms or manual work to estimate results.

“Given the increasing digitalization of the world we live in today, businesses are facing challenges with ever-growing volumes of data and multiple marketing channels to manage on a daily-basis. This shift requires technology that provides users with a way to make instant, data-driven decisions,” said Sophie Eom, CEO and co-founder of Adriel. “With Adriel, we have delivered that combination together in a powerful new updated technology to help organizations take control of their advertising and generate far better returns through increased optimization and transparency.”

Businesses who have utilized Adriel’s services report achieving 150%+ return on investment and savings of 40+ hours per week on average. Read more about Adriel success stories on our website.

New Adriel Ad Management Solutions for Instant Insights and Rapid Response

To support businesses in an increasingly complex digital marketing world, Adriel has launched a full suite of solutions to give organizations clear visibility of their advertising investments across all channels, compare results across platforms and optimally allocate their budgets based on unbiased metrics and data to achieve a far better ROI.

Adriel’s Marketing Command Center acts as a single hub for leaders to get a 360-degree view of their advertising performance across locations, employees, clients, and seamlessly become data-driven. Users can set up custom alarms to get real-time notifications on the performance of their advertising campaigns anywhere they are and take action immediately with an interactive dashboard. Updating settings from Adriel’s dashboard applies changes to all channels in real-time.

Adriel products were built in collaboration with Facebook and Google, allowing users to manage all types of digital advertising data. With a focus on ROAS, Adriel determines which investments are yielding the most returns. This granular approach leads the competition by enabling users to compare ROI not only by channel, but down to the specific ad creative they are investing in - with instant, live data.

New tools and workflow allows Adriel’s users to respond and allocate resources & services quickly from a single command center. Users take action and edit campaign settings across all channels directly using deep technology. Adriel also allows users to record and understand data, quickly triage and evaluate campaigns, and scale high-performing ad campaigns. Now advertisers and agencies can streamline their respective operations and grow business with Adriel’s new services and enhanced reporting, delivering more value to their clients from complete operational transparency via a dashboard that visually displays real-time performance, all while safeguarding your data by user access level.



Comments on the news

“Adriel is so convenient. I’m always trying to find out the impact of my marketing decisions and what my investments are turning into. Being able to do that in just one place has been game-changing for my team,” said B. Hwang, Director of Wadiz, The #1 Crowdfunding platform in South Korea

“I was always asking for reports from my teams but by the time I got them it was too late to capitalize on some of those insights. Now I just sign in to Adriel and see everything for myself as it happens,” says J. Riley, CEO of Edge, a Digital Agency.

“Adriel’s automations are a game-changer. With their dashboard in hand, everyone on my team finally gets to do what they were hired for: analyzing and planning for further growth,” commented M. Park, CEO of APlus, a Sports tech brand



Pricing and Availability

Adriel’s web-based platform and companion Adriel App are available now.

New and existing customers should visit www.adriel.com for additional details on how to get started with Adriel’s new features and to download the Adriel App today -- it’s the Adriel dashboard in your hand!

Adriel’s Pro pricing starts from $199/month, and varies based on number of connections + ad spend. Special solutions and pricing for Businesses and Agencies is available. A free trial is available.



About Adriel

Adriel is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that allows users to monitor and control paid advertising across more than 20 channels – including Facebook, Google, Amazon and more. Founded in 2017 by AI technology veterans Sophie Eom and Olivier Duchenne, Adriel pioneers digital marketing’s future by leveraging diverse technologies to generate a seamless experience for digital advertising management. To learn more, visit www.adriel.com or follow Adriel on Facebook at @AdrielMarketing .

CONTACT: Contact: Jill Ratkevic +1 408-209-5181 jill.ratkevic@adriel.com



