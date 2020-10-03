Adrian Peterson believes he had coronavirus in March after testing positive for antibodies

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson had coronavirus at some point in 2020. Peterson revealed he tested positive for coronavirus antibodies when he was a member of the Washington Football Team.

Peterson made those comments while appearing on “Undefined with Josina Anderson.”

#Lions RB Adrian Peterson shares a personal story on ‘Undefined’ & 1 of secrets for overcoming it. For the full Ep. 2 go to the video gallery on https://t.co/xUuQ3kIbki or for the podcast subscribe on Apple https://t.co/ZoQBe4TWAH or Spotify https://t.co/XLhKHmtzrJ on the links pic.twitter.com/do6WfWmI78 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 3, 2020

Peterson explained he was tested for both coronavirus and antibodies when he was with Washington. While Peterson’s coronavirus test came back negative, his antibody test was positive. Peterson said he remembered experiencing symptoms of coronavirus in early March, including loss of his sense of smell and taste and cough. Peterson didn’t think those symptoms weren’t widely known at the time, so he didn’t realize he had the virus.

Adrian Peterson donated $100,000 to combat coronavirus in March

Weeks after Peterson’s bout with coronavirus, he donated $100,000 to help combat the issue. For his 35th birthday, Peterson announced a $100,000 donation to provide aid to senior citizens and students in Houston.

I appreciate everyone’s kind birthday messages. The way I’d like to celebrate this year is to give back to others in our city.



The @AAPFFoundation is pledging $100,000 to help those in need during these tough times in Houston. We will beat this! #MealsByAAPFF #AllDay https://t.co/LptF3tTziF — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) March 21, 2020

Peterson grew up in Palestine, Texas, which is located a little over two hours away from Houston.

