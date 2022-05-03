Adrian Peterson agrees to counseling after arrest, altercation with wife at LAX

Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete 20 sessions of both domestic violence and alcohol counseling in the next six months as an alternative to prosecution in his domestic violence case, according to The Washington Post .

Peterson was arrested on Feb. 13 , just hours before Super Bowl LVI, at Los Angeles International Airport after police said he and his wife got into a “verbal and physical altercation” on a flight bound for Houston. That flight turned back to the gate, and Peterson was booked and then released on bond .

Peterson’s wife then defended him days later on Instagram, and said that “at no point did Adrian hit or strike me” during their “verbal argument” on the plane.

“It’s blown out of proportion,” Peterson said in February . “Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand.

“I don’t hit women. It’s not that type of situation, and it just looks bad. I’ll deal with it, and God willing get the charges dropped and move on.”

Now, as long as Peterson completes the 20 counseling sessions, he won’t face any misdemeanor charge.

Peterson is currently a free agent after spending last season with both the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. The 37-year-old has played for seven different teams throughout his 15-year career in the league, most notably with the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s currently fifth in all-time rushing yards.