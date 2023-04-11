Adrian Martinez thinks playing one season at Kansas State boosted his NFL Draft stock

If his time as a Kansas State football player had to be summed up in one word, “complicated” would be an appropriate choice for Adrian Martinez.

The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound quarterback guided the Wildcats to an unforgettable win over Oklahoma last fall and he played an important role for a team that won 10 games, claimed its first Big 12 championship in a decade and earned an invite to the Sugar Bowl. But the senior Nebraska transfer also missed parts of six games while dealing with injuries and he finished out the year as Will Howard’s backup.

His time in purple was filled with incredible highs and frustrating lows. Fans will remember him for many different reasons.

Despite all that, Martinez has no regrets about his time in Manhattan.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Martinez said after working out in front of NFL scouts at K-State pro day earlier this month.

He illustrated his feelings by pointing to the newest league championship banner that now hangs inside the team’s practice facility.

“Do you see that?” Martinez said. “Big 12 champs, baby. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why I came here. I wanted to win and we did that. I also got to meet a ton of great guys. That quarterback room is special. I fostered relationships that I will have for life. I’m thankful I chose to be here. Really putting that in perspective, I wouldn’t do anything differently. You can’t control injuries, but it was a great year for us and a great year for K-State.”

Martinez ended his college career by throwing for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 627 yards and 10 touchdowns as a runner. He put up better numbers during his first four years at Nebraska, but this was the first time he experienced a winning season.

That is more than enough for him to remember his time with the Wildcats fondly. He also thinks playing for K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein boosted his chances of playing in the NFL.

“Coach Klein does some great things offensively,” Martinez said. “We had a tremendous offensive line and great skill guys like Deuce Vaughn. All the reasons why I wanted to wear purple when I first got here, I would say, have helped me on the other side.”

Story continues

Martinez is projected as a possible late-round selection or an undrafted free agent as the NFL Draft looms at the end of the month.

He is an appealing pro prospect because of his athleticism. Martinez can throw the ball down field and run the 40-yard dash in under 5 seconds. Being a dual-threat quarterback could help him make a NFL roster.

There is no doubt that’s his best attribute.

“I would point to my ability to create and extend plays in and outside the pocket,” Martinez said. “That’s what I think being a dual-threat means, being able to get the ball in the hands of playmakers and if nothing is there being able to run and do something with it and get yards.”

Martinez also thinks he can provide leadership for a NFL team after serving as a captain for both Nebraska and K-State. That is something he will try to impress scouts with during interviews.

But his main priority is turning heads with his physical tools.

After spending a few months working out and changing his diet with a nutrition team in the Miami area, he is in the best shape of his life. His pro day also went well in Manhattan.

Add that to the list of reasons why he is glad he spent a year at K-State.

“I wanted to show them that I was continually improving,” Martinez said. “After having a great conversation with the guys that represent me, from where we were in January to where we are now in terms of my stock is night and day. I think I showed at the Hula Bowl and at the NFLPA bowl and out here (at pro day) that I can play quarterback at the highest level.”