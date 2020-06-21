Adria Tour final canceled after Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus

The Adria Tour final will not go off as planned Sunday. The match was canceled after Grigor Dimitrov announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dimitrov, 29, took part in the tour Saturday, losing to Borna Coric. Dimitrov did not feel well following the match, and returned to Monaco. That’s where he found out he tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Dimitrov said he was sorry to anyone he came in contact with at the Adria Tour.

Dimitrov said he is back home and recovering, and urged everyone to stay safe and healthy.

Shortly after Dimitrov announced the news, the Adria Tour canceled the final. The Adria Tour said no one who interacted with Dimitrov have symptoms, but will be tested again Sunday night.

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev were scheduled to play in the final.

