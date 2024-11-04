Adran Premier: Cardiff, TNS, Swansea and Wrexham win

Cardiff City are two points clear of The New Saints at the top of the Adran Premier table [FAW]

Aberystwyth Town 0-1 The New Saints: Lia Lewis' late penalty earned visitors The New Saints victory at Aberystwyth Town to boost their title bid. TNS stay second and two points behind leaders Cardiff City while Aberystwyth remain without a win and are second from bottom.

Cardiff City 3-0 Barry Town United: Leaders Cardiff City emphasised their superiority over neighbours Barry Town United with a comfortable win. Lauren Harris' sixth-minute own goal was followed by Eliza Collie hitting home two minutes later. Fiona Barry completed the scoring before the break.

Swansea City 4-0 Cardiff Met: The misery continued for bottom side Cardiff Met as Aimee Deacon scored a hat-trick for the hosts and Robyn Pinder also got on the scoresheet. The Swans are third in the table, a point behind The New Saints.

Wrexham 3-0 Briton Ferry Llansawel: Wrexham made light work of their visitors from south Wales with Abbie Iddenden and Lili Mai Jones hitting the target in the opening quarter. Olivia Fuller added the third midway through the second half as Wrexham, in sixth, closed the gap on Barry Town United to two points.