ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 208,400 Jobs in May 2020

TORONTO , June 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Employment in Canada increased by 208,400 jobs from April to May according to the May ADP® Canada National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Canada National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute®. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

May 2020 Report Highlights*

Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 208,400

Industry Snapshot:

- Goods Producing:

Manufacturing -55,300

Construction 80,700

Natural Resources and Mining -12,100

- Service Providing:

Trade/Transportation and Utilities 32,400

Information 15,000

Finance/Real Estate -25,100

Professional/Business Services 45,800

- Professional/Technical 1,000

- Management of Companies 1,000

- Administrative and Support 43,700

Education & Health Care 40,400

- Educational Services -14,000

- Health Care 54,500

Leisure and Hospitality 35,200

Other Services2 51,500

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

"The job market appeared to show early signs of a rebound in May as restrictions eased and many began to return to work," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Industries that led job growth were construction, healthcare and administrative support services while manufacturing and finance continued to show loss as a result of COVID-19."

The April total of jobs added was revised from -226,700 to -2,361,714.

The June 2020 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on July 16, 2020 .

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada , is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration

