ADP Canada National Employment Report: Employment in Canada Increased by 221,300 Jobs in July 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Employment in Canada increased by 221,300 jobs from June to July according to the July ADP® Canada National Employment Report. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Canada National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute®. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

July 2021 Report Highlights*





Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 221,300



Industry Snapshot:





• Goods Producing:

o Manufacturing 22,700 o Construction 17,100 o Natural Resources and Mining 800



• Service Providing:

o Trade/Transportation and Utilities 56,900 o Information 3,000 o Finance/Real Estate 1,600 o Professional/Business Services 21,100 ▪ Professional/Technical 11,100 ▪ Management of Companies 2,100 ▪ Administrative and Support 7,900 o Education & Health Care 24,800 ▪ Educational Services -3,700 ▪ Health Care 28,400 o Leisure and Hospitality 64,300 o Other Services2 9,100



* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.





1 Including 14 industries (cf. report methodology)

2 Including public administration



"The July labour market recorded a solid month of gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Eased restrictions have allowed for the reopening of hard hit businesses, providing increased hiring in leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities."

Chart 1. Change in Total Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Chart 2. Historical Trend - Change in Total Nonfarm Payroll Employment

Chart 3. Change in Nonfarm Payroll Employment by Industry (in Thousands)

The June total of jobs added was revised from -294,200 to -106,200.

The August 2021 ADP Canada National Employment Report will be released at 8:30a.m.ET on September 16, 2021.

About the ADP Canada National Employment Report

The ADP Canada National Employment Report is a monthly measure of the change in total Canada nonfarm payroll employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP Canada. The report, which measures more than two million workers in Canada, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy.

Each month, the ADP Research Institute issues the ADP Canada National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the labour market in Canada and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP Canada National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see "ADP Canada National Employment Report: Development Methodology".

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

