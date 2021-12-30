PRFoods

Adopted Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS PRFoods 29.12.2021

The annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 299.1 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 23.12.2021 to 29.12.2021. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

1. Confirmation of the annual report of AS PRFoods for 2020/2021

The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020/2021 in the form submitted to the annual general meeting.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 28 014 609 74,34% Against (did not vote) 9 668 251 25,66% Impartial 0 0% Total 37 682 860 100.00%

2. Decision on covering the loss of the financial year 2020/2021

The shareholders decided:

2.1. To confirm the loss for the financial year 2020/2021 in the amount of EUR 5,069 thousand euros.

2.2. To cover the loss for the financial year 2020/2021 as follows: a) 51 thousand euros from statutory capital reserve; b) 5,018 thousand euros from share premium.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 28 014 609 74,34% Against (did not vote) 9 668 251 25,66% Impartial 0 0% Total 37 682 860 100.00%

3. Appointing an auditor of AS PRFoods for the financial year 2021/2022 and determination of the fee of an auditor

The shareholders decided to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the auditors of the Company for auditing the financial year 2021/2022 and to remunerate the auditors pursuant to the agreement entered into with KPMG Baltics OÜ respectively.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 28 014 609 74,34% Against (did not vote) 9 668 251 25,66% Impartial 0 0% Total 0 100.00%

All decisions at the meeting were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association.

