Adopt 'uniform banks' in schools to help struggling families, Government urged

The Government is being urged to force schools to adopt “uniform banks” to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis.

The Parent Teacher Association, known as PTA+, has thrown its weight behind a national scheme that would see second-hand uniform shops in every school in the UK.

The charity has already created a “Donate to Educate” service which redistributes essential school items to children that need them.

But now it is also backing plans to introduce second-hand, discounted uniforms to parents who cannot afford to buy new.

The scheme, known as Re:Form, has already been trialled by several schools in northern England by schoolwear provider Trutex.

Scheme would reduce carbon emissions

Parents can claim a 10 per cent discount when they deposit uniforms their children no longer need. These items are then refurbished and then sold on to families with a 40 per cent discount. Any unrepairable uniforms are recycled into items ranging from furniture to yarn.

As well as saving parents about £40 on the cost of purchasing a refurbished uniform, Trutex estimates that by extending the use of a garment by nine months, school uniform carbon emissions could be reduced by as much as 30 per cent.

Paul Kent, the founder of PTA+ said: “Every year millions of pupils discard items that are no longer needed, have been upgraded or simply outgrown.

“These items are mainly destined for landfill.

“At the same time, millions of families are struggling to provide the essential school items for their children. For the sake of people and the planet, we must stop this cycle.

“Through our network of PTAs, we will collect these items and redistribute them to families that need them.”

A group of MPs including Andrew Lewer and former teacher Jonathan Gullis has called on the Government to use new legislation to force schools to implement the scheme.

Last year, ministers were given the powers to issue mandatory guidance to schools about the pricing and provision of school uniforms.

Parents must be given 'more choice'

Mr Gullis said: “Many people across the country are feeling the pain of the cost of living crisis.

“An effective uniform policy improves behaviour and wellbeing, creates a sense of pride in the school and is a sustainable option.

“It is essential that in these difficult times, parents are given more choice as to how they purchase school uniforms.”

Mr Lewer added: “School uniforms are a great social leveller - preventing any sort of fashion bullying, whilst promoting a sense of unity and belonging.

“As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, it's imperative that uniforms remain affordable to families so all children can continue to enjoy the benefits.”

