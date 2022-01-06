Here’s how to adopt a dog for $30 in Sacramento as SPCA discounts fees for large pups

Sacramento’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is cutting down the cost of adoption of larger dogs due to a recent influx of canines to its kennels, according to the organization’s Twitter on Thursday.

Individuals can now adopt dogs over seven months old and over 30 pounds for $30. The special pricing was introduced to help these dogs find a home quicker and to make room for other pooches in need.

Screenshot of Sacramento’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Tweet on Thursday about the recently reduced adoption fee.

Adoption prices for dogs typically range $110, without the discount.

For those interested in finding a furry best friend, the Sacramento SCPA offers same-day adoption Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter has dogs ranging from German Shepherds, American pitbulls to Alaskan Malamutes and border collie mixes.

You can see which dogs are up for adoption and find available appointments on the website. New appointment times are updated daily at 9 a.m. Pets available for adoption are based on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the SPCA website.

Before adopting a dog

Before adopting a dog, the SPCA recommends that you do your research and learn more about the tendencies and characteristics of the dog you like.

Each breed of dog will typically have behavioral traits, as well as “exercise requirements, grooming needs and potential health concerns.”

According to the Animal Humane Society, you should also consider getting approval from your household members if you live with others, and the overall costs of owning a pet, which includes food, grooming, supplies, licensing and veterinary care.

Other recommendations from the organization for before you adopt a pet include:

Considering existing pets that you may have and how they can be properly introduced to one another

Whether you can commit time to care, train and give your pet attention

Checking to see if your landlord allows pets and if there are required pet deposits

Buying all the necessary supplies, leashes, bedding and food for the pet

