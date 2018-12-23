Adonis Stevenson awake after three weeks in coma, his girlfriend said

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (L) lands a right on Adonis Stevenson during their light heavyweight WBC championship fight Saturday in Quebec City. Gvozdyk won by knockout. (AP)

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson has come out of his coma, his girlfriend said in a statement on Saturday.

Stevenson was in critical condition following a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Dec. 1, and placed in a medically induced coma as a result of injuries he sustained in the fight.

Stevenson was leading on two of the judges’ scorecards and even on the third after the 10th round in the fight. The bout, though, was stopped at the 2:49 mark in the 11th round after a multi-punch combo sent him to the mat.

The 41-year-old’s condition had rapidly deteriorated after he was removed from the ring on a stretcher after the fight, and was later transported to the hospital by ambulance and admitted with a traumatic brain injury, according to the Toronto Star.

“I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team,” Simone God, Stevenson’s girlfriend, said in a statement. “Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.

“Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonis and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all.”

Stevenson, who was boxing’s longest-reigning champion, currently holds a 29-2-1 record with 24 knockouts.

