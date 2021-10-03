Adon expected to start for Washington against Boston

Boston Red Sox (91-70, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-96, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Nationals: Joan Adon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Boston will square off on Sunday.

The Nationals are 35-45 in home games in 2020. The Washington offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Red Sox have gone 42-38 away from home. Boston is slugging .449 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .558.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Austin Davis recorded his first victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Tanner Rainey took his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 29 home runs and is slugging .538.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 36 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Josh Rogers: (hamstring), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Yadiel Hernandez: (dental), Luis Garcia: (rib cage).

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press