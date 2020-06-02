Adomani(R) Staff Resumes Operations At Its Corporate Offices And Locations

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, announced today that it has re-opened its corporate offices and other locations which had been closed in response to public health guidance regarding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and for the safety of its employees and customers, as well as their families and communities.

ADOMANI had closed its corporate offices due to the CDC and California State guidelines. The ADOMANI team worked remotely during this period. Travel and customer contact were limited for ADOMANI's sales team as well. "While it's certainly not 'business as usual,' we look forward to our sales team being able to demonstrate our products to interested parties again and to being able to follow up on contacts in a more complete manner than we have been able to for the past few months," said President and CEO Jim Reynolds.

ADOMANI CFO Mike Menerey added "As disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3rd and 17th, we fortunately did receive funding from both the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which have and continue to help us through a tough time that has impacted so many. We are grateful for the assistance and look forward to getting back to business quickly."

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

John Boidman, CPIR: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Telephone: (416) 644-2020, ext. 1208 or (514) 939-3989

