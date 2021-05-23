Adolis Garcia stomps home twice as Texas Rangers win. He also has words with an Astro

Adolis Garcia showed yet again Friday night that he has a knack from coming up big in key moments late in ballgames.

He showed it two more times Saturday at Globe Life Field.

He also continued what has became a trademark of his as he completes each home-run trot.

Home plate takes a whooping.

Garcia connected for two solo homers, including one to jump-start a five-run seventh inning that pushed the Texas Rangers to an 8-4 come-from-behind victory over the Houston Astros.

Garcia punctuated each home run by stomping on the plate with his final step around the bases. On Friday he hopped on the center of the plate after hitting a three-run walk-off homer to beat the Astros 7-5.

He was back to the one-foot stomp Saturday after starting the fifth inning with a 427-foot shot into the second deck in left field and leading off the seventh with a 409-foot drive

So, what’s up with the Adolis Stomp?

“It’s just a lot of my energy, and I want to release that energy at home plate,” Garcia said. “It’s just a lot of pride and the energy I’ve got to let go.”

He let something else go after hitting the homer in the seventh. Upon contact, he turned, pointed at Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and exchanged words in response to a comment Maldonado had made at the start of the at-bat.

Garcia declined to explain what was said. Manager Chris Woodward said there isn’t a beef between the two.

Garcia’s bat said plenty.

“That was just something between us in the heat of the moment,” Garcia said.

Later in the inning, Jose Trevino snapped the 4-4 tie with a two-run double and the Rangers scored two more as Alex Bregman bobbled a Nate Lowe grounder and threw wildly to first base.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa knocked in two runs in the third with a double as the Rangers overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-2. Jordan Lyles allowed three runs in the first two innings but only one more over his final four, and Hunter Wood, Kolby Allard and Josh Sborz tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Wood had to leave the game in the seventh inning with elbow tightness. Allard entered and picked up the win.

“Everybody wants the ball and everybody wants to be in that spot,” Woodward said.

From the Adolis Stomp to the exchange with Maldonado, no Rangers player can match the passion with which Garcia plays. It’s evident as he patrols the outfield and as he runs the bases, but especially after he delivers in the clutch as he’s done over and over this season.

He has a 1.248 OPS with runners in scoring position and has three go-ahead homers in extra innings. He has 14 home runs and 37 RBIs in 38 games since his 2020 debut April 13.

Those numbers lead the major leagues in that timeframe.

“He just brings the energy,” Trevino said. “It’s pure passion.”

Garcia watched his two-out homer Friday as it carried into the right-field seats. He tossed his bat aside and started a slow run while yelling at the bench that he is the man.

It’s hard to argue with that.

“I love it,” Woodward said. “I can’t get enough of it, especially in those in those moments.”