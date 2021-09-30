Adolis Garcia sets Texas Rangers rookie records in win over Los Angeles Angels

Adolis Garcia began the season as a pleasant surprise for the Texas Rangers and he’s closing 2021 like a cornerstone piece of the club’s future.

Garcia’s fifth-inning home run in Thursday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field moved him ahead of Pete Incaviglia’s 30 homers and 88 RBIs in 1986. Both were the previous Rangers rookie record.

Rangers rookie HR record.

Rangers rookie RBI record. @AdolisJose is incredible. pic.twitter.com/q3S5emFQfJ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 30, 2021

He’s the 14th rookie in American League history with 30 or more home runs and 90 RBIs and just the third in the past 24 seasons. The others were Jose Abreu in 2014 and Aaron Judge in 2017.

Garcia, who made the All-Star team in July, is a leading candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year award.