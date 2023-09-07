Adolis Garcia leaves Texas Rangers game against Astros with knee injury

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia injured his right knee during the top of the second inning in their game against the Houston Astros Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Garcia crashed into the right outfield wall attempting to rob Astros outfielder Michael Brantley of a home run.

Garcia stayed down on the field after running into the wall and Texas associate manger Will Venable came out to check on Garcia.

Garcia would get up and walk off the field on his own power but did need help descending the stairs to the dugout.

If Garcia misses any major time it would be a blow to the Rangers who are reeling having lost five of their last six games and in third place in the American League West.

Garcia leads the Rangers in home runs and RBIs but has struggled over his last 15 games batting .172 with four home runs, eight RBIs and 22 strikeouts.