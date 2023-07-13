Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Adobe is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$6.2b ÷ (US$28b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Adobe has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adobe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Adobe's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Adobe. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 73%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Adobe has. Since the stock has returned a solid 97% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

