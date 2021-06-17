Adobe: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $3. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.88 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.85 billion.

Adobe shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $551.09, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press