Adnan Syed: Judge overturns murder conviction in Serial case

Adnan Syed has been serving a life sentence since 2000 - REUTERS

A US judge on Monday threw out the conviction of a man who has served over 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder - a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast Serial.

Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the conviction of Adnan Syed, 42, who has been serving a life sentence since 2000 for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, and ordered him released on his own recognizance pending a possible new trial.

Prosecutors had asked that the conviction be tossed following the discovery of "newly-developed information regarding two alternative suspects."

