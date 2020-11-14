When Will You Admit Black Lives Don’t Matter?

Black British people are being hung out to try, according to a damning new report by the parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights.

Titled Black People, Racism and Human Rights, the 45-page document lays bare the racial inequalities that blight the lives of Black people across health, criminal justice, immigration and democracy.

It focuses specifically on a number of areas that haven’t been recently covered across the myriad of previous race equality probes we’ve seen.

So you would be forgiven for thinking the report offers vindication for Black people in this country, for whom these findings are a long-lived reality. But even when the systemic inequality we face is etched in black and white, we’re still being ignored.

What has been absolutely dumbfounding about this report – over and above its shocking findings – is how little attention it has received from those in the corridors of power.

The report is underpinned by a startling statistic: over 75% of Black people do not believe their human rights are equally protected compared to white people. Yet, there’s been no public word from the government about this.

It highlighted Black women are five times more likely to die in childbirth than white women, citing that the NHS acknowledges and regrets the disparity but does not have a target to end it. Yet, nothing from the NHS about this, not even an acknowledgement. When I contacted its press office asking about its target, my query was ignored and a dry statement issued.

85% of Black people aren’t confident that they would be treated the same as a white person by the police, the review found. There have been no lines from police forces in response.

The report established that our national, government-funded equality watchdog, the EHRC, has failed to protect...

