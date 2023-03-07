AdmissionSight: College Admissions and the Flaws of Higher Education

AdmissionSight
·4 min read
AdmissionSight

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Across the world, in countries throughout Asia and Europe, students applying to college take a national exam - or a series of exams - that more or less decide which universities they have the option of attending.

While there are certainly complications regarding this objective approach to university admissions, there is something to be said about how clear-cut it is. That is especially true when it is compared to the holistic and often mysterious college admissions system in the United States.

While admissions in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world strive to be as based on merit as possible, one can argue that the American system isn't entirely based on merit. After all, even something as seemingly objective as the SAT is losing more and more importance by the year. In fact, many top schools no longer require students to send in an SAT score at all. Other schools won't consider it under any circumstances!

Beyond that, other aspects of getting into top schools in the United States, such as earning a highly competitive grade point average and taking challenging courses such as Honors and AP classes, are not even enough to truly guarantee a student a spot at the school of their dreams.

Because of this unique format of college admissions, students are forced to seek out and excel in extracurricular opportunities that are unique and differentiated to set themselves apart from the pack. This holistic approach to college admissions is the guiding principle for finding future leaders and changemakers in the country - for better or worse.

In fact, what many experts consider to be the most important part of any high-achieving student's admission to a top college or university are the college applications. Assuming a student has top test scores, grades and the extracurriculars to help prove that they have taken advantage of their four years in high school, their ultimate destiny when it comes to getting into top schools such as Ivy League schools often comes down to the applications and the personal statements.

That's where Eric Eng, founder and CEO of AdmissionSight comes in. Eng, a graduate of Princeton University, lived through the experience of applying to top schools. Now, he takes it upon himself to make sure that the most dedicated and gifted students in the United States and across the world can beat the odds, game the system, and get into the schools of their dreams.

In fact, AdmissionSight boasts an acceptance rate to Ivy League schools of 75 percent. That is an incredible rate of success and has only been achieved after years of perfecting the imperfect system of college admission in the United States.

Eng and his team have made it their priority to help students find their way through the maze that is college admissions.

"The way we work with students is very unique," Eng says. "We work closely with you to build an Ivy League caliber academic and extracurricular profile and present a powerful application to get that acceptance letter. We are surgical in our approach and extremely detail-oriented in our process. There is no fluff involved. With admission rates dropping to all-time lows, that's the only way we can succeed."

Ultimately, AdmissionSight has the goal of navigating what appears to be random and impossible into something that students can turn to their advantage. Moreover, students at AdmissionSight will engage in academic competitions that take place outside of the classroom such as the Intel Science and Engineering Fair. Earning major awards and prizes at top academic competitions will help students stand out among the sea of 4.0's and 1600 SAT scores.

By working with an experienced college admissions consulting company such as AdmissionSight, students who have the test scores, grades and extracurriculars will get the leg up they need to make that dream of getting a letter of acceptance from Princeton, Harvard, or Stanford a much more attainable reality.

Media Contact:

AdmissionSight Inc.
info@admissionsight.com
(650) 338-8226

SOURCE: AdmissionSight



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742163/AdmissionSight-College-Admissions-and-the-Flaws-of-Higher-Education

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk and Mark Cuban get into a new Twitter spat over affirmative action

    Twitter owner is apparently unhappy about the decline of the importance of standarised test scores in the higher education admissions process

  • DeSantis backs bill to ban use of personally-appointed pronouns

    Teachers in Florida are set to be banned from using transgender pronouns under a bill backed by Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor.

  • Moves by the Idaho Republican Party show it wants to destroy public education | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on threats to Idaho’s public education system, the importance of libraries and legislation outlawing vaccines.

  • A major student-loan lender just asked a federal court to end the payment pause — and return borrowers not eligible for Biden's broad relief back into repayment 'at minimum'

    "The Loan Moratorium has directly harmed SoFi's federal loan refinancing business," the lender wrote in a lawsuit to block the student-debt relief.

  • Canceling student debt for millions of borrowers 'cheated by for-profit colleges' isn't enough, Biden's Education Department says — it's time for the top executives to pay up

    The executives of for-profit colleges that caused borrowers' student debt to spiral need to be held accountable for losses, the Education Dept. said.

  • 8-year-old from Surrey, B.C., among top scorers in Johns Hopkins academic test

    At first glance, Zhiji Dong, who goes by Jimmy, might seem like an ordinary eight-year-old who loves sports and video games. But the South Surrey third-grader is also one of the world's smartest pupils. In February, Dong received a grand-honour award from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) for being one of about 4,000 top scorers in above-grade-level tests, which identify students in Grades 2 to 12 with high academic abilities. "It was super exciting," said Dong's mother, Na Liu.

  • ‘I just found myself struggling to keep up’: Number of teachers quitting hits new high

    More teachers than usual left the classroom after last school year, confirming fears of a pandemic-fueled wave of departures.

  • Kansas Republicans tie Kelly’s special ed funding proposal to school choice measures

    Though Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has advocated for increased funding for special education, she has spoken against expansions to school choice.

  • He earned all 138 Boy Scout merit badges — even plumbing, bugling and dentistry

    He’s going to need a bigger sash. Actually, a second one. How this Raleigh Eagle Scout accomplished something only .0038% of all scouts achieve.

  • Pupils should not take part in TikTok school protests, says headteachers’ union

    Pupils who take part in “unacceptable” school protests fuelled by a TikTok trend are likely to face disciplinary action, a headteachers’ union has warned.

  • The University of Massachusetts is warning students about the viral TikTok 'borg' drink after 28 ambulances were called to parties

    Several viral videos over the weekend show UMass students celebrating with borg concoctions.

  • 'It's crazy': Multiple students consume edibles at Boston K-8 school

    NewsCenter 5 got footage of a student being loaded onto an ambulance to be taken to a local hospital.

  • OPSBA wants school closure moratorium lifted

    It’s time for the province to lift its moratorium on school closings, according to the Ontario Public School Board Association. The board, representing English public district school boards and public school authorities across Ontario, has made several recommendations to the province. The OPSBA wants the school closure moratorium, which was put in place by the Wynne government in 2017 and has since been upheld by the Ford government, is lifted before the end of the current school year. The board

  • Ex-York SC teacher charged after she allegedly slapped student at school, police say

    The alleged incident between a female teacher and male student happened March 2 at York Middle School, police said.

  • University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend

    The University of Massachusetts is warning about a TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties. Students were observed Saturday carrying jugs with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water, dubbed “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGs," in a binge-drinking trend gaining traction on TikTok, officials said. There were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help, officials said.

  • Twin moms teach marginalized children in Indonesia

    STORY: They are affectionately known as "Twin Moms."Now in their seventies, Indonesian twins Sri Irianingsih and Sri Rossyati have been teaching marginalized children from low-income families for more than 40 years. Their goal? To equip the students with practicals skills so they can make a living after graduation.“We’re not asking for money. On the contrary, our money is for this school.”In 1983, the sisters founded the Kartini Emergency School in the middle of a once-elite area of Jakarta.From cooking to flower arranging, students learn practical skills, ensuring that they won’t return to sorting through trash or begging on the streets.“In the middle of this elite housing complex in Kelapa Gading (Jakarta), these people sweep the streets. Then where do their kids go to school? They don’t have money. They have to pay rent in the corners of the city, next to rivers, shacks. How would their kids attend school? Meanwhile the cheapest tuition fees in that area are 5 million rupiah ($328). That’s why we made this school, and let those kids enroll here.”In Indonesia, it is mandatory for children to attend school from grades 1 to 9.Since 2008, the government has required public primary schools to abolish tuition fees.But many marginalized children coming from low-income families struggle to afford excess costs, such as uniforms and books.One such student is Leni Nur Afia. “In Jakarta, I can’t see paddy fields, I can’t see the outside world. So the Twin Moms brought me here. We harvest snails, eels, we’re getting the experience together. It’s fun.”Nia Latifah, an alumni of the school, faced similar challenges. She graduated in 2007 before enrolling in a public school recommended by the Twin Moms. “My family’s condition was too poor for me to go to a public school. So I started attending the Twin Moms’ school so I could get formal and free education until I can achieve my dream of going for a Masters and attending a public university. But thanks be to God, after going to the Twin Moms’ school and being guided by them, I was able to attend the University of Indonesia and now I’m a Masters student at the University of Pamulang. I’m also working in an international organisation, which is something I couldn't have achieved."Indonesia has seen a rise in children out of schools in 2022, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.More than 38,000 children were out of school in Jakarta alone. But Twin Moms remain undeterred.“We receive happiness here. Peace, contentment. After going through life for 73 years, this is what we’ve been searching for.”

  • Most Fresno-area schools suspend students above the state average. Here’s the data

    The suspension rate was even higher among each district’s Black and foster student populations.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Update: Why It’s Delayed and What You Can Expect

    People who still have significant student loans have been eagerly awaiting news on President Biden's debt relief plan, but its fate now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court. First announced on Aug....

  • Students in need of housing say support needs to come faster

    When Claire Pontefract found out she couldn't stay in her apartment for the upcoming school year, hunting for a place to live consumed her days. The second-year Dalhousie University student said she spent hours a day scanning websites like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace, searching for a safe, stable, and affordable home for herself and her roommates. "I would be in class and I wouldn't be able to focus because I just started getting really anxious about like, 'Oh my God, we still haven't found

  • Gabriola PAC submits petition opposing Cedar move, calls for innovative solutions

    The Gabriola Parent Advisory Council submitted a petition with over 1,000 signatures opposing students move to Cedar Secondary during a presentation to Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board of trustees. Increased commute times and access to extracurriculars, services and support networks were some of the challenges a move to Cedar would pose to students and families, Julie Sperber, representing the Gabriola PAC, said in a presentation to the board on Feb. 22. “It’s somewhat perplexing that the