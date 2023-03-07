AdmissionSight: College Admissions and the Flaws of Higher Education

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Across the world, in countries throughout Asia and Europe, students applying to college take a national exam - or a series of exams - that more or less decide which universities they have the option of attending.

While there are certainly complications regarding this objective approach to university admissions, there is something to be said about how clear-cut it is. That is especially true when it is compared to the holistic and often mysterious college admissions system in the United States.

While admissions in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world strive to be as based on merit as possible, one can argue that the American system isn't entirely based on merit. After all, even something as seemingly objective as the SAT is losing more and more importance by the year. In fact, many top schools no longer require students to send in an SAT score at all. Other schools won't consider it under any circumstances!

Beyond that, other aspects of getting into top schools in the United States, such as earning a highly competitive grade point average and taking challenging courses such as Honors and AP classes, are not even enough to truly guarantee a student a spot at the school of their dreams.

Because of this unique format of college admissions, students are forced to seek out and excel in extracurricular opportunities that are unique and differentiated to set themselves apart from the pack. This holistic approach to college admissions is the guiding principle for finding future leaders and changemakers in the country - for better or worse.

In fact, what many experts consider to be the most important part of any high-achieving student's admission to a top college or university are the college applications. Assuming a student has top test scores, grades and the extracurriculars to help prove that they have taken advantage of their four years in high school, their ultimate destiny when it comes to getting into top schools such as Ivy League schools often comes down to the applications and the personal statements.

That's where Eric Eng, founder and CEO of AdmissionSight comes in. Eng, a graduate of Princeton University, lived through the experience of applying to top schools. Now, he takes it upon himself to make sure that the most dedicated and gifted students in the United States and across the world can beat the odds, game the system, and get into the schools of their dreams.

In fact, AdmissionSight boasts an acceptance rate to Ivy League schools of 75 percent. That is an incredible rate of success and has only been achieved after years of perfecting the imperfect system of college admission in the United States.

Eng and his team have made it their priority to help students find their way through the maze that is college admissions.

"The way we work with students is very unique," Eng says. "We work closely with you to build an Ivy League caliber academic and extracurricular profile and present a powerful application to get that acceptance letter. We are surgical in our approach and extremely detail-oriented in our process. There is no fluff involved. With admission rates dropping to all-time lows, that's the only way we can succeed."

Ultimately, AdmissionSight has the goal of navigating what appears to be random and impossible into something that students can turn to their advantage. Moreover, students at AdmissionSight will engage in academic competitions that take place outside of the classroom such as the Intel Science and Engineering Fair. Earning major awards and prizes at top academic competitions will help students stand out among the sea of 4.0's and 1600 SAT scores.

By working with an experienced college admissions consulting company such as AdmissionSight, students who have the test scores, grades and extracurriculars will get the leg up they need to make that dream of getting a letter of acceptance from Princeton, Harvard, or Stanford a much more attainable reality.

