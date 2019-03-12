Admissions Scandal Shows You Can Sneak Into College Sports With Photoshop and Enough Money

Even better than the Full House memes mocking Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky for all of you, like me, who didn't know the actress's name) for being connected to a wide-scale bribery scheme that allowed students to fraudulently enter prestigious universities is the idea that the parents of these students helped arrange for the creation of fake athletic profiles to carry out the scheme.

If you haven't heard already, Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among 50 people who were charged in connection to an investigation into colleges like Yale and USC admitting students under the guise that the students were recruited athletes.

Parents, coaches and a cooperating witness pretended that the future students were being recruited for college sports so the students would benefit from applying under easier academic standards.

But in order to make this happen, they needed to create athletic profiles of the students. And for some of those students, that meant creating Photoshopped images of the students participating in sports they never actually played in.

To think, the only thing holding you back from going to an Ivy League institution or fulfilling your dream of being a college athlete was Photoshopping your face on LeBron James blocking Andre Iguodala.

That, and a few hundred thousand dollars.