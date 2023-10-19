'You have to admire Fulham'

Michael Brown pundit banner

Fulham are in a good place.

What is the expectation? It has been a really steady return so far and being one win off seventh tells you all you need to know. I think they would take that all day long.

Of course, any team would miss the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is always a threat to get a goal. That is inevitable. But they have brought in several players, without going crazy, and kept Joao Palhinha who is really key for them.

They have got a really good core of players whose understanding and experience is really strong. You could say they were getting old, but you are not looking at them thinking they are all retiring.

When I moved to Fulham at 29, I felt brilliant and like I had really got to know the Premier League. I think you can be really strong with a core of players aged 28 to 30, as long have got the right professionals, and Fulham seem to have that.

I think you have to admire them. It is important not to stay in the cycle of coming up and going down and, because of over-achievement having some people say, "We need to finish eighth!".

Now it's about not getting carried away and being satisfied to be in and around the middle area of the Premier League.

Michael Brown was talking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw

