Admiral expects better profits after fewer car accidents in lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) - British motor insurer Admiral said on Monday it was on track for a higher than expected first-half profit due to lower motor accident claims through pandemic lockdowns.

Admiral said pre-tax profit for the first half was likely to be between 450 million pounds to 500 million pounds ($625 million - 695 million) when it reports results for the period next month.

The insurer said the better result reflected fewer injury claims from car accidents and fewer motor damage claims during a period when lockdown restrictions were extended.

Admiral expects to return 400 million pounds to shareholders in special dividends over the next two years, the company said, after the completed sale of its Penguin Portals unit in April. It said it expects to pay an interim 2021 dividend of between 110 to 125 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)