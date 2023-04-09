If administrator at Nashville school had been armed, could six lives have been saved? | Opinion

Arm teachers

Recent reporting about the tragic shooting in Nashville trumpets the quick reaction of the Nashville Police Department.

Left unsaid in articles I’ve read is that the principal, who was killed, was allegedly unarmed. Other reporting also indicates the principal had some form of contact with the shooter prior to the principal being shot herself.

Yes, the Nashville police arrived on the scene quickly and have been repeatedly lauded for, unlike in Uvalde, conducting a textbook operation when they located the shooter and shot her. Sadly, however, it appears the killings by the shooter took place before or just as the police arrived.

I have to wonder if the school’s principal had had a weapon and had been trained in how to use it, could she have stopped the killing before it started, thereby saving her life and the other five lives that were lost?

Roger Elmore, Beaufort

All not equal

It is wrong to mislead children into believing that they can become anything that they want to be. I believe a child can become anything that God wants the child to be. God makes each one for a purpose and each child is fully equipped to do exactly what God has made them to become.

It is wrong to paint on the wall in a school that “I am going to college” because if God doesn’t give the ability, no one can put it there.

I taught reading to a 69-year-old man an hour a week for more than a year. He could not retain information between lessons. He had a wife who could read and she had given up. If it is not there, you can’t put it there.

Quit trying to make all children accomplish the same things. Many children are frustrated and hate school. We abuse them by keeping them locked up with little recess time. Their school day is too long, and as a result, we now have the sickest children in history.

We also have shooters: children who have been frustrated for years in the system. They are angry which leads to resentment which leads to mental illnesses. Some become suicidal.

Is it really worth it? Look at Sweden’s system instead of China’s system. It’s time for our school system to quit this nonsense that all children have equal ability.

Pat Milley, Conway

Too few doctors

This letter addresses the uncontrolled growth of new homes and new people in the area.

It is a simple fact we don’t have enough qualified doctors/health professionals to cope with the people here now. We are currently in a crisis when it comes to medical care in Bluffton, and surrounds.

Most of us newcomers were not aware of this when we purchased our homes, and nobody rushed in to let us know. I never would have settled here if I knew finding a doctor was a full time job.

The towns and the developers did not plan this growth except to line their pockets, increase tax bases, and grow.

People who are looking for homes here need to know that quality healthcare does not exist here, or is in short supply.

The next wave of new residents will crush the system, and we will have a major crisis here.

Michael Sicherman, Bluffton

Respect needed

Increasing salaries is a step in the right direction to retain and recruit more teachers, but it does not address the heart of the issue.

Educators spend years studying to become professionals in their field and deserve to be treated like professionals.

Lawmakers and leaders cannot continue to ignore the voices of educators and expect them to be satisfied with their work.

Increasing teacher pay is one part of a larger problem: the need to increase respect for classroom teachers.

Danielle Ann Verwers, Columbia

Grow up Lindsey

Sen. Lindsey Graham needs to stop crying on national television. It’s so Lindsey, though.

He adores being in the spotlight.

He tweeted the following: “On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash windows, rob a few shops, and punch a cop. He would be released immediately!”

Way to incite violence again, Lindsey.

The truth of the matter is he’s afraid of what’s going to happen to him in the Georgia case.

Ronald Anderson, Winnsboro