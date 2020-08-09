'An administrative nightmare': Trump's executive order is a scramble for unemployment aid

President Donald Trump signed an executive order and issued three memoranda Saturday, including one that will provide an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits to millions of out-of-work Americans following the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

But there’s a catch: It’s unclear whether Trump has the authority to extend unemployment benefits by executive order while side-stepping Congress. States have been asked to cover 25% of the costs. And it could take months for states to implement.

He directed the use of funds from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which would be capped at $44 billion, creating confusion among unemployment experts. The move could potentially bypass approval from Congress, some lawyers say, but it also leaves the door open to other challenges.

This could create issues with the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, which includes a program that provides assistance to people who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment, according to Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, a think tank that advocates for labor and employment legislation.

“This is an administrative nightmare,” says Evermore. “States are going to have to set up a new program aside from regular unemployment insurance. It could take months for states to implement this.”

It also brings into question how the funds will be dispersed.

“It’s such a gamble. No one has ever seen anything like this,” says Indivar Dutta-Gupta, co-executive director at the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality. “You can’t pay unemployment benefits under the Stafford Act unless a person isn’t eligible for any other jobless benefits. They’re running into legal problems.”

That could create more headaches for states. They might not be able to use the unemployment system to pay out the funds since it could be illegal under the Stafford Act, according to Dutta-Gupta. State unemployment offices would either have to create a new system to disperse the funds, or other government entities might be called on to assist, including the tax system or human services agencies, he says.

“They can’t call it an unemployment benefit under the Stafford Act, but it starts looking and smelling and sounding a lot like an unemployment benefit real quickly," says Dutta-Gupta. "And even more so if it’s administered by the same unemployment agencies. They probably can’t do that if they want it to be upheld.”

States asked to kick in 25%

Trump’s order would allow states to provide up to $400-per-week in expanded benefits, 75% of which would come from the federal government's disaster relief fund. States would have to pay the remaining 25% of the cost. That means the federal contribution will provide only $300, while states will be expected to fund the extra $100, experts say.

States may pay for their portion of the benefits by using money provided to them under a coronavirus-relief package passed earlier this year, the executive order says.

The $300 would partially restore the $600 unemployment benefit that expired in late July.

State governments across the country have to race to catch up with escalating demand for unemployment assistance. Many lacked the technology to deal with the massive wave of layoffs and furloughs, experts say, creating issues for their computer systems.

States with the most unstable systems also tend to be in the South, and those with the highest populations of Black and Latinx workers, according to Evermore.

States can’t use their current unemployment insurance infrastructure to pay a benefit that isn’t authorized by Congress, says Evermore. The language in the memorandum says that these benefits must be paid “in conjunction with the state's unemployment insurance system,” which means that states will have to set up a new way to add these payments to existing benefits, she added.

“Can he allocate disaster relief funds to pay for something that looks like an unemployment insurance benefit? It’s unclear,” says Evermore. “This is just a false promise to the American people, and a way to dodge responsibility for the breakdown in negotiations in Congress.”

