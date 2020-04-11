Are Admicom Oyj’s (HEL:ADMCM) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Admicom Oyj (HEL:ADMCM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Admicom Oyj:

0.41 = €6.7m ÷ (€20m - €3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Admicom Oyj has an ROCE of 41%.

View our latest analysis for Admicom Oyj

Is Admicom Oyj's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Admicom Oyj's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.8% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Admicom Oyj's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Admicom Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Story continues

HLSE:ADMCM Past Revenue and Net Income April 11th 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Admicom Oyj.

How Admicom Oyj's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Admicom Oyj has total assets of €20m and current liabilities of €3.8m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Admicom Oyj's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Admicom Oyj look quite interesting. Admicom Oyj looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.