Admaston/Bromley 2021 budget includes a 3.89% increase

Renfrew – Admaston/Bromley Township Mayor Michael Donohue credits his council and staff for helping deliver a final 2021 operational budget that introduces a 3.84 per cent increase over last year meaning a resident who owns a home valued at an average $280,000 is looking at an increase in taxes of $92.86 over last year.

That amount represents only the municipal contribution on the tax bill and does not take into account the school board or county portions. Sometimes there is confusion when the tax bill arrives on what all the numbers mean.

This year, the overall amount of money needed to keep the township capital and operating expenses sustainable is $2,339,560 up from $2,238,381 last year. The difference is $101,179 or an increase of 4.5 per cent. However, once the CVA growth assessment of .66 per cent is factored in, the final number of 3.84 per cent will be the impact on ratepayers.

Mayor Donohue said most residents recognize the value in modest tax increases and that is generally when council and senior township staff are able to get true value in the delivery of services because people recognize value for money or return on investment.

“Some people might argue for a zero per cent increase saying they can’t afford any more increases but that is unrealistic, and our council is cognizant of most ratepayers recognizing value for money and that is something they are looking for,” he said. “Council delivered a responsible budget and with an aggressive $3 million investment into capital projects we are moving our Asset Management Plan forward as it has been underfunded over the years.”

Mayor Donohue said neither he nor any council member is overly pleased with the constant underfunding of projects identified for renewal or replacement within its Asset Management Plan.

Unlike other years when the township was successful in two or three grants to help offset costs, they must find alternate sources of funds.

“Unfortunately, this year has not been as successful as past years in terms of securing grants from the upper levels of government so instead much of it has just rotted out,” he said. “We are not happy that our asset plan was not followed through as is intended. But that is why we are undertaking a very aggressive approach to this year’s capital projects. This is the biggest investment this township that I can recall since I was first elected as a councillor in 2010 then Mayor in 2014,”he said.

Clerk-treasurer Allison Vereyken, who has just wrapped up her first budget since joining the township last year, said all of council recognized early on they needed to update the township’s asset plan, but that also meant making some serious contributions into the public works department.

“Once again our Public Works Department is doing everything possible to keep up and with this major investment, they will certainly be addressing several areas identified in our plan,” she said. ”Unfortunately the township only completed 17 per cent of the asset plan’s goals, but you are going to see it improve.”

Roads Superintendent and longtime township employee, Chris Kunopaski, will be busy this year with a number of projects identified for upgrades. With almost 52 per cent of the budget slotted for capital works, Ms. Vereyken said a number of roads are being updated as opposed to being ignored.

From 2013 right through to 2020, only 17 per cent of projects were identified as in need of upgrades by the township’s Asset Management Plan. She said two major road projects that will have major upgrades include an asphalt surfacing on both Rice Line (6.3 km for $863,000) and Dillabough Road (5 km for $660,400). These are recognized as roads that can no longer be ignored.

Other roads slotted for upgrades include Barr Line, Egan Line, Bonnechere Road, Campbell Line, Foy Road, Pine Valley Road, McGaghran, McBride and culvert work on Cahill.

Both Mayor Donohue and Ms. Vereyken firmly believe now is the time for the township to secure loans in order to approach Infrastructure Ontario.

“Have you seen the cost of taking on these major projects compared to previous years?” he asked. “Now imagine the costs down the line if we continue the trend of underfunding these programs.

“With interest rates as low as 0.5 per cent we as a council agreed to take on the extra projects given the historic low interest rates. The answer is we will likely never see these record interest rates get to these levels for a long time.”

Mayor Donohue acknowledged the township fell short of some Infrastuure projects but that does not distract him from his goal of modernizing assets owned by the township.

“There comes a point when you realize you are just playing catch-up in terms of keeping up with items recognized in the Asset Management Plan,” he said. “We are fortunate to have a forward looking council who are all committed to a very robust plan to address our capital projects and residents can rest assured they are getting value for their money when they pay their tax bills.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader