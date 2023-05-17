ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) rallies 18% this week, taking one-year gains to 102%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Its share price is already up an impressive 102% in the last twelve months. It's also up 28% in about a month. We note that ADMA Biologics reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 56% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

ADMA Biologics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, ADMA Biologics' revenue grew by 94%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 102% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for ADMA Biologics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

It's nice to see that ADMA Biologics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 102% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ADMA Biologics .

