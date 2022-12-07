ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering for $60 Million of Common Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc.
·4 min read
ADMA Biologics, Inc.
ADMA Biologics, Inc.

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,979,020 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.86 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $60 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,146,853 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

ADMA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to accelerate commercialization and production activities, complete plasma center buildout and obtain FDA approvals, to conclude post FDA marketing approval research and development projects, and for working capital, capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256643) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement, including the accompanying prospectus, relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 6, 2022 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will also be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com, or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com, or from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, by email at US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com, or by telephone at (212) 205-7600.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and its accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and its accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 and European Patent No. 3375789, among others, related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“we,” “our” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain such words as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “target,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “planning,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “is likely,” “will likely,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements about the offering and ADMA’s intended use of proceeds generated from the offering. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this document due to a number of important factors. Current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, ADMA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, and the timing of certain events, to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Skyler Bloom
Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabio.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Michelle Pappanastos
Senior Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | michelle@argotpartners.com


Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Kapanen's hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who are 9-2-2 in their last 13. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday, shoving Falcons safety Richie Grant into the turf with his right arm during a first-quarter run that showed why head coach Mike Tomlin remains committed to Harris after a sluggish start. While regularly f

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu