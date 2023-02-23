ADM to shut down Texas wheat flour mill at the end of March

By Karl Plume

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co will permanently close its flour mill in New Braunfels, Texas, at the end of March following a review of its milling business, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The nearly 140-year-old mill outside of San Antonio has the capacity to produce around 600,000 pounds of flour per day near the southern edge of the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt, according to industry data. That represents about 2.2% of the total production capacity at 20 U.S. wheat mills operated by ADM Milling.

The closure is the latest of several aging mills shuttered by ADM in recent years, including facilities in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Kansas.

"We've determined that our New Braunfels mill no longer aligns with our milling business's future operational needs," ADM spokesperson Dane Lisser said in an emailed statement.

The company will shift production to other mills in its network, he said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)